Athletics' Nick Kurtz Closing in on Club History with On-Base Streak

The Athletics have been one of Major League Baseball's most surprising teams this year. After going 76-86 last season and missing the playoffs, they are at the top of the American League West, albeit just one game over the .500 mark.

Still, at 22-21, they appear to be the best team in the division so far, and their young players are showing a lot of promise, especially reigning AL Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz.

The 23-year-old slugger is hitting .275/.428/.477 with seven home runs, 26 RBI and a .905 OPS to start the season, and he is also in the middle of an on-base streak that is now approaching Athletics history.

"Nick Kurtz extended his on-base streak to 36 games on Wednesday in grand fashion, crushing a slam. Then on Thursday, he extended it to 37 games with a leadoff homer," Sarah Langs of MLB.com wrote. "That’s the A’s fourth-longest single-season on-base streak in the last 40 years. He trails 1996 Mark McGwire (48 games), 1998 Jason Giambi (39) and 1997 Giambi (39)."

Nick Kurtz approaching Athletics history

May 13, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) points to the sky after hitting a grand slam against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Kurtz is already approaching Athletics history, and he is in some elite company with some franchise legends such as Giambi and McGwire.

Last season, he hit .290/.383/.619 with 36 home runs, 86 RBI and a 1.002 OPS. He was even a Silver Slugger and 12th in the AL MVP race in addition to his Rookie of the Year hardware. The Athletics certainly have a bright future ahead of them as long as Kurtz continues to develop into a star.

They also have players like Shea Langeliers, Jeff McNeil, Brent Rooker, Lawrence Butler and Jacob Wilson, but Kurtz is the main piece that they should be building around in the near future. He is a star in the making and has a lot of upside as the team's starting first baseman.

More than anything else, he gets on base consistently and is turning himself into a solid table-setter for the Athletics. There is a lot to like about what he brings to the table and what he has been able to do thus far.

His on-base streak will be interesting to watch as he approaches Athletics history. He has to get on base in 11 more consecutive games to tie McGwire's record and 12 to pass it and set his own record, and that can be accomplished in a lot of ways.