Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 13

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to put an end to their four-game losing streak when they continue their four-game set against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.

Shohei Ohtani will try to play stopper on the mound for a Dodgers team that has scored three runs or fewer in five straight games.

Meanwhile, the Giants have now won three in a row and four of their last five after dropping two of three to the Padres.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Dodgers on Wednesday, May 13.

Giants vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (-108)

Dodgers -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Giants +199

Dodgers -246

Total

8.0 (Over -101/Under -119)

Giants vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

San Francisco: Robbie Ray, LHP (3-4, 2.76 ERA)

Los Angeles: Shohei Ohtani, RHP (2-2, 0.97 ERA)

Robbie Ray has been stellar on the mound for the Giants this season. He’s coming off a win against the Pirates in which he allowed one run on four hits with four walks and seven strikeouts in six innings. However, the Dodgers tagged him for five runs in each of his two September starts against Los Angeles last season.

Shohei Ohtani has been nothing short of spectacular on the mound this season. He allowed two earned runs in a game for the first time last time out, with the Astros hitting two solo home runs among their four hits in a 2-1 decision. Ohtani threw six shutout innings against the Dodgers with five hits, no walks, and seven strikeouts last month.

Giants vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 13

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, SNLA

Giants record: 18-24

Dodgers record: 24-18

Giants vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Shohei Ohtani OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-133)

It took a few starts for Shohei Ohtani to find his strikeout stuff, but he’s been punching out batters with regularity for the last month.

After 6 strikeouts against the Guardians and just 2 in Toronto, Ohtani has 10, 7, 9, and 8 in his last four games. Of course, that includes those seven against the Giants last month.

This feels like a cheap price for Ohtani to go OVER 6.5 strikeouts again tonight at home.

Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

The Dodgers aren’t scoring right now, and Ohtani has an ERA under 1.00. I don’t quite understand how this total isn’t at least 7.5 if not a flat 7.0.

Ray has been his usual solid self this season, and Ohtani has been nearly untouchable.

I have to take the UNDER tonight in Los Angeles.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-119)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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