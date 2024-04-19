Atlanta Braves' Injured Ace Spencer Strider Explains What Went Wrong with His Elbow
Atlanta Braves' ace Spencer Strider recently underwent internal brace surgery and on Friday he explained what led his elbow to deteriorate.
Per Braves' Insider Grant McAuley on social media:
Just heard from Spencer Strider, who provided clarity on issue in his elbow. A bone fragment formed in his UCL, ultimately broke loose, causing weakness in his ligament. Fortunately, the ligament was fine and led to the UCL bracing procedure. There was no need for TJ.
Because Strider had the internal brace procedure and not full-fledged Tommy John surgery, he should be back early in 2025 and should be able to pitch most of next season.
That said, his loss for this year's Braves team is a catastrophic one. One of the best pitchers in all of baseball, Strider was supposed to be a part of a potential World Series winning staff in Atlanta.
Strider led the league in strikeouts last season and is 32-10 lifetime with a 3.47 ERA. He had an ERA of 7.00 in two starts this season, which could have been as a result of the burgeoning elbow injury. Strider was an All-Star last season and finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting as the Braves won the National League East.
In his absence, the team will lean on Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez, Charlie Morton and Max Fried. They have a bevy of young starters to help fill the No. 5 spot and could also get back Ian Anderson from his own surgery around the All-Star break.
