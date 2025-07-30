Atlanta Braves Star Gets Seemingly Good News After Injury Scare
The Atlanta Braves and superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. appeared to have dodged a major injury scare, as the news on his Achilles has turned up positively, at least in the early going.
Per Mark Bowman of MLB.com:
Acuña’s discomfort is in the upper Achilles/lower right calf region. Preliminary tests provided no reason to believe he has a significant injury. Today’s MRI will verify if this is true. If results match current expectations, there’s a chance Acuña could play again in 2-3 weeks
Acuna was removed from Tuesday's game and will be put on the injured list, but this is obviously best-case scenario for one of the game's best players.
Still just 27 years old, Acuna has already been through multiple catastrophic injuries. He's torn the ACL in both knees and has only played in 55 games this year as a result of last year's ACL tear. He's put together an excellent season since returning, hitting .306 with 14 homers, 26 RBIs and four stolen bases.
Acuna was the MVP of the National League in 2023 when he hit 41 homers and stole 73 bases, marking the first ever 40/70 season.
This injury just continues a dreadful season for the Braves, injury-wise. Spencer Strider has been on the injured list twice, while Reynaldo Lopez, Spencer Schwellenbach, Grant Holmes and Chris Sale are all on the injured list now.
Atlanta is one of the most disappointing teams in the sport, and they entire Wednesday at 45-61 and in fourth place in the National League East.
They'll play the Royals at 2:10 p.m. ET.
