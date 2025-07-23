Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer Shares Interesting Connection to Ozzy Osbourne
Former 'Black Sabbath' singer and heavy metal music icon Ozzy Osbourne died on Tuesday at the age of 76, and his passing resonated with former Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones, who posted the following story on social media:
Saddened to hear of the passing of Ozzy Osbourne today. I feel Ozzy and I will forever be linked due to his song, ‘Crazy Train’! Quick story…..Facing the Mets at home….I walk to the plate and say ‘Hey Mike (Piazza), how’s it going?’ He says, ‘I’m doing fine Larry, but I hate this fu**ing song!’ I said ‘ Well, get ready cuz ur gonna hear about 5 times today!’ Pretty funny ……Rest easy Ozzy!
Jones also shared a user-created video on 'X' of some of his highlights synced with the song.
One of the true icons of the sport, Jones spent 19 years in the big leagues, all with the Braves. A career .303 hitter, he hit 468 home runs and drove in 1,623 runs. An eight-time All-Star, he also won a batting title, two Silver Slugger Awards and an MVP. He was also part of the Braves team that won the World Series in 1995, defeating the Cleveland Indians.
Atlanta also won the World Series in 2021, defeating the Houston Astros, but there will (likely) be no such run this year. Atlanta is 44-56 and in fourth place in the National League East. They lost against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday and are expected to entertain the idea of selling some assets at the looming trade deadline.
