Atlanta Braves Call Up Former Toronto Blue Jays Utility Man Cavan Biggio
The Atlanta Braves selected utility man Cavan Biggio to the major league roster, the team announced Wednesday.
Biggio got called up just four days after the Braves acquired him in a trade with the San Francisco Giants. Atlanta sent cash considerations back to San Francisco in exchange for Biggio, who had inked a minor league deal with the Giants on Aug. 23.
That wasn't the first time Biggio had been traded in 2024, though. The Toronto Blue Jays designated Biggio for assignment on June 7, then traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 12.
Just 30 games into his stint with the Dodgers, the 29-year-old son of Hall of Fame shortstop Craig Biggio was designated for assignment. He was ultimately released on Aug. 8.
Biggio's promotion back to the majors came amidst a slew of transactions in Atlanta, which also featured right-handed pitcher Reynaldo López getting placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Right-handed pitcher Daysbel Hernández was recalled to the big leagues, while infielder Luke Williams was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett and right-handed pitcher Jimmy Herget was designated for assignment.
Biggio was once one of the Blue Jays' most promising young pieces, coming into 2019 as the No. 10 prospect in their farm system. He finished fifth in AL Rookie of the Year voting that fall, then became an everyday player in 2020.
From there, though Biggio's production started to drop off. After posting a 5.0 WAR across his first 159 games in Toronto, Biggio put up a 2.2 WAR across his next 331 appearances for the team.
Biggio is a .225 hitter with 51 home runs, 186 RBI, 32 stolen bases, a .721 OPS and a 6.9 WAR in his MLB career. Through 74 games this season, he has hit .197 with five home runs, 19 RBI, two stolen bases, a .622 OPS and 0.0 WAR, all of which are career lows.
The Braves were looking for a veteran infielder with second baseman Ozzie Albies and third baseman Austin both still on the injured list. Even Whit Merrifield, another former Blue Jays utility man who Atlanta acquired via trade earlier this season, has been out for almost a week after fouling a ball off his foot.
Biggio has logged the majority of his major league innings at second base, but he has also made plenty of starts at first, shortstop and right field.
The Braves are set to close out their series with the Washington Nationals at 6:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday. After taking Thursday off, Atlanta will host the Dodgers over the weekend.
