Braves' Catcher Travis D'Arnaud Slugs His Way into the Record Books on Friday Night
The Atlanta Braves beat the Texas Rangers on Friday night by a score of 8-3 at Truist Park in Atlanta. The win moves the Braves to 13-5 on the season while the loss drops Texas to 11-10.
Given that the Braves won the World Series in 2021 and Texas won it in 2023, this could be another World Series preview.
Braves' catcher Travis D'Arnaud was the story of the game, going 3-for-4 with three homers and six RBI in the win. He's now hitting .245 on the season with those three homers. He has 10 RBI.
With the huge performance, D'Arnaud powered his way into the record books in multiple ways.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Braves catchers with 3-HR games:
Today Travis d’Arnaud
5/18/79 Dale Murphy
7/30/69 Bob Tillman
7/30/66 Gene Oliver
And this one, also from Langs:
players with multiple 3-HR games as catcher:
Johnny Bench
Gary Carter
Travis d’Arnaud
with 2 each!
!!!!!!!!!
The former No. 37 overall pick in the draft is in his 12th year in the big leagues with the New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Braves. He is a .249 career hitter with 111 homers and exactly 400 RBI.
The Braves and Rangers will play each other again on Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET. Nathan Eovaldi pitches for the Rangers while Charlie Morton goes for Atlanta.
Eovaldi, a two-time World Series champion, is 1-1 with a 2.92 ERA this season while the veteran Morton is 1-0 with a 5.29 ERA.
The two teams finish out the series on Sunday.
