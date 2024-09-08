Atlanta Braves First Baseman Hits Awesome Milestone, Joins Great History of Last 50 Years

Matt Olson is playing his 600th consecutive game, dating to 5/2/21



only other streaks of 600+ to begin in divisional era (1969):



1982-98 Cal Ripken Jr: 2,632

1975-83 Steve Garvey: 1,207

2000-07 Miguel Tejada: 1,152

1978-83 Pete Rose: 745

1981-86 Dale Murphy: 740

1973-78 Rose:…