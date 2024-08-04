Atlanta Braves Have Already Made Major Decision on Current Slugger's Future
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Atlanta Braves have already made their offseason decision on key slugger Marcell Ozuna.
– Atlanta has no plans to cut ties with MVP candidate Marcell Ozuna after the season and will pick up his $16 million club option.
It leaves Atlanta with two DHs with the recent acquisition of Jorge Soler, who hadn’t played a single inning in the field this season but will now play right field.
“I think the one thing we’ve seen the last few years is, you’re going to need more than three (outfielders), and injuries are part of it,” Atlanta GM Alex Anthopoulos told reporters. “Every year, we’ve had to acquire bats.
It seems like a foregone conclusion for Atlanta to pick up the option on Ozuna, who is hitting .300 with 32 homers and 86 RBI this season. In the absence of Ronald Acuna Jr. and a down year for Matt Olson, he's picked up the slack to become one of the most productive hitters in baseball.
Soler was acquired from the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline and is reunited in Atlanta, where he helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series. He's hitting just .234 this year with 12 homers and 41 RBI. He signed a three-year deal in the offseason with San Francisco, so Braves will have to handle his defensive limitiations for two more seasons.
Lifetime, he's a .242 hitter with 182 homers. He's helped both the Braves and Chicago Cubs (2016) get to the World Series.
