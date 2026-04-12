George Springer Update Changes Blue Jays, American League Outlook

The Toronto Blue Jays are the unluckiest team in Major League Baseball right now.

This has been the case all season to this point. It seems like Toronto can't go a day without another key injury popping up. For the Blue Jays, their Injured List almost looks like a starting team. Right now the Blue Jays are without the services of Cody Ponce, Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, José Berríos, Yimi García, Alejandro Kirk, Addison Barger, Anthony Santander and most recently, George Springer who went down with a fractured toe.

Springer was removed from Saturday's contest between the Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins after fracturing his toe. As of writing, the club hasn't revealed a timetable for return, but the Blue Jays simply can't catch a break right now and that isn't great for baseball in general.

Toronto is the reigning American League champion. The Blue Jays made it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series this past fall, only to lose against the Los Angeles Dodgers. At the time, think about the buzz around baseball.

The Blue Jays Can't Catch A Break

Apr 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) hits a one run double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Dodgers are the Dodgers. They move the needle. But the Blue Jays making it out of the American League with a roster that was very good, but had some injuries and question marks, added a lot of excitement to the World Series. Then you mix in some of the feel-good stories, like the performance of Yesavage, Max Scherzer and the return of Bo Bichette and it was a storybook World Series.

If these two teams could face off down the road again, it would make for an electric World Series, but the club is just getting hit left and right with injuries and is digging itself a hole at 6-8. When the Blue Jays are good, it's good for the league in general. The Blue Jays are an international brand that expands the scope of the game. Game 7 of the World Series this past fall averaged 51 million viewers across the United States, Toronto and Japan. It was the most-watched game in 34 years, per an official press release from the league.

Again, the league is better when the Blue Jays are good. But these injuries have been unfortunate and have zapped the life out of the club so far this season. Toronto is the unluckiest team in baseball right now. It needs something to go its way to turn things around, and it would be a positive for the league in general if that were to be the case.