Atlanta Braves Make Trio of Interesting Roster Decisions on Monday
With the deadline for making decisons on team options looming, the Atlanta Braves have made a trio of moves on Monday afternoon.
First, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the team declined the option on veteran catcher Travis d'Arnaud. He was going to make $8 million next year but will now head to free agency.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the Braves also declined the option on Luke Jackson ($7 million). They have picked up the option on slugger Marcell Ozuna, which is listed at $16 million.
Ozuna, who is about to be 34 years old, put together a great season as the Braves advanced to the National League wild card round. He popped 39 homers and drove in 104 runs. He also hit .302 and helped carry a lineup that dealt with devastating injuries to Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies throughout the year.
Lifetime, he's a .272 hitter who has played 12 years with the Braves, St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins. He hit a career-high 40 homers just last season and helped the Braves win the World Series in 2021.
As for d'Arnaud, he hit .238 this past season with 15 homers and 48 RBI. Though the team has declined his option, they could want him back at a lower price tag. He is now 35 years old and will turn 36 during this offseason. He's spent 12 years in the big leagues with the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and Braves. He was also a member of the 2021 title team. d'Arnaud is a lifetime .248 hitter.
The 33-year-old Jackson pitched in just 16 games this year, going 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA.
