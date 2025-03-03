Atlanta Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver Gets Early Hook But Returns to Salvage Solid Outing
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — AJ Smith-Shawver got the hook in the first inning Monday afternoon, but his day didn't end there.
The Atlanta Braves right-hander gave up a single, a walk and an RBI single with two outs in the opening frame against the Tampa Bay Rays. That took Smith-Shawver up to his single-inning pitch count, so manager Brian Snitker had no choice but to bring in a reliever.
Since it was a spring training game, though, Smith-Shawver got a shot at redemption.
There wasn't any conversation about it, either. Smith-Shawver just got told he was going back in, so he took the mound to open the second.
"It was nice to get back out there and try to make the most out of the situation, for sure," Smith-Shawver said. "You hate getting the ball taken out of your hand, and I got it taken out of my hand in the first inning. It's weird to go back out there and get to throw again, but I thought I had a good second inning."
Smith-Shawver gave up a single in the second, but the damage ended there. He struck out former Silver Slugger winner Eloy Jiménez to open the third, then got pulled for good after giving up another single in the third.
The 22-year-old ended the afternoon having allowed four hits, one walk and one run in 2.0 innings, recording three strikeouts for the second straight start. His ERA this spring now sits at 2.25, while his WHIP has climbed to 1.750 WHIP.
Smith-Shawver made his MLB debut in 2023 and was called up for one start in 2024. He is 1-0 with a 3.64 ERA, 1.112 WHIP, 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.5 WAR in his big league career, not including his 13.50 ERA and 2.000 WHIP in two postseason appearances.
MLB Pipeline has Smith-Shawver ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Braves' farm system. Baseball American has him pegged as the No. 83 prospect in baseball heading into 2025.
It remains to be seen if Smith-Shawver will earn an Opening Day roster spot, or if he will have to start the year in the minors yet again.
