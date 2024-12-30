Atlanta Braves Release Statement on the Passing of President Jimmy Carter
Former United States President Jimmy Carter died on Sunday at the age of 100. He was the oldest living president, having served office from 1977-1981.
The Atlanta Braves released a statement on his passing. Carter was a Georgia native who also served as the Governor of Georgia prior to becoming president.
The Atlanta Braves are deeply saddened by the passing of President Jimmy Carter. President Carter was a testament to the best America, and Georgia, can produce. He served both his country and home state with honor his entire life. While the world knew him as a remarkable humanitarian and peacemaker, we knew him as a dedicated Braves fan and we will miss having him in the stands cheering on his Braves. Our deepest condolences to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Carter was reportedly friends with Hank Aaron and was in attendance the night that Aaron broke Babe Ruth's home run record back in 1974.
In addition to being both president and governor, Carter won a Nobel Peace Price in 2002. While he was president, he oversaw one of the greatest sporting events in history: The 1980 "Miracle on Ice" in which the United States beat the heavily-favored Soviet Union in hockey at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid.
The Braves haven't made any announcements yet in terms of if or how they will honor Carter during the 2025 season. It stands to reason that they will do something and we will keep you posted as those plans get finalized.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.