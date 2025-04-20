Fastball

Ronald Acuna Jr. Had a Very Interesting Message on Social Regarding Jarred Kelenic Gaffe

After Kelenic was thrown out at second base on Saturday in an embarrassing moment, the former Atlanta Braves MVP delivered an interesting thought on "X."

Brady Farkas

Atlanta Braves third baseman Zack Short (left) and Atlanta center fielder Michael Harris II (right) congratulate right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) crossing home plate on a three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park on May 24.
Atlanta Braves third baseman Zack Short (left) and Atlanta center fielder Michael Harris II (right) congratulate right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) crossing home plate on a three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park on May 24. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
This one is layered, so let's start at the top:

The Atlanta Braves beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Saturday at Truist Park in Atlanta. With the win, they are now 7-13 on the season. The loss dropped Minnesota to 7-14.

Braves' outfielder Jarred Kelenic went 1-for-4 in the game with a single. He thought he had connected for a home run and was embarrassingly thrown out at second base because he had been in a home run trot.

Mark Bowman, who covers the Braves for MLB.com, posted on social media on Sunday morning, saying that manager Brian Snitker tried to protect Kelenic after the game. He didn't throw him under the bus and didn't say anything to him.

Well, shortly after that, former MVP Ronald Acuna Jr., who is rehabbing from a torn ACL, responded to Bowman's message saying "If it were me, they would take me out of the game."

Acuna's response is certain to get some reaction, though it's unclear what exactly he is referring to. Does he think that he's held to a different standard than other players? Does he think that Kelenic is given more free passes? It remains to be seen, but Acuna will likely be asked about it.

Acuna is not expected to start a rehab assignment for a few weeks but could rejoin the Braves by early June if all continues to go well.

Atlanta will take on the Twins again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Joe Ryan (MIN) will pitch against Grant Holmes (ATL).

Brady Farkas
