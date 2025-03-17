Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider Dominates in Return to Mound After Tommy John Surgery
Update: Strider went out for a portion of the third inning, and registered another strikeout.
Update: Strider struck out the side in the second inning, further strengthening his outing.
Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider dominated in his first Grapefruit League action of the season on Monday. It was his first game action since last April, as he underwent InternalBrace surgery after just two appearances in 2024.
According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, Strider needed only seven pitches to carve up the Boston Red Sox. All seven pitches were strikes and he registered two strikeouts.
Strider is set to begin the year on the injured list, but given how fast he's progressing now, it wouldn't be shocking to see him return to the starting rotation in mid-April or so. Chris Sale will start Opening Day in his place.
An All-Star in 2023, Strider is 32-10 lifetime with a 3.47 ERA. One of the best strikeout artists in the game, he's fanned 495 batters in 329.2 career innings. When he comes back, he'll pair with Sale to make one of the top duos in baseball, but it's possible that Strider could be on an innings limit as he works back into the season.
The hard-throwing right-hander helped the Braves get to the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023. He had a 2.84 ERA in two postseason starts back in 2023 as the Braves lost to the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Braves advanced to the playoffs again last season, but were beaten by the San Diego Padres in the wild card round.
With Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. coming back from injury, the Braves have as good a chance as anyone to unseat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League.
Related MLB Stories
NEW OFFER COMING?: According to reports, the Blue Jays are prepared to make another offer to superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. CLICK HERE:
CROCHET SET TO MAKE HISTORY: Garrett Crochet, traded from the White Sox this offseason, will make history as the Opening Day starter for the Red Sox. CLICK HERE:
TURNER MEETING: Justin Turner, in Tokyo with the Chicago Cubs, had a heartwarming interaction with a pair of young fans. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.