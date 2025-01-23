Baltimore Orioles Announce New "Value Menu" at Camden Yards For 2025 Season
The Baltimore Orioles are chasing an American League East title on the field in 2025 while also trying to give their fans a better ballpark experience.
On Wednesday, the Orioles announced a new "value menu" option at Camden Yards, which features affordable food and beverages at the park.
Per a release from the team:
The menu will feature more than 12 items, including adult beverages....
Fans will be able to purchase the items at various locations throughout Oriole Park, including along the main concourse and in the Upper Deck. In addition to food items like hot dogs, pretzel bites, and nachos, the Birdland Value Menu will also feature a refillable soda cup that can be used at new fan-facing Coca-Cola fountain machines located in the concourses, select beers, non-alcoholic beers, and seltzers
The full Birdland Value Menu includes:
- All Beef Hot Dog – $4
- Pretzel Bites with Cheese – $4
- Cinnamon Pretzel Bites with Cream Cheese Icing – $4
- Nacho Chips with Cheese – $4
- Popcorn – $3.50
- Peanuts – $2.50
- Packaged Desserts – $3
- 16 oz. Refillable Soda Cup – $4
- 16.9 oz. Dasani Bottled Water – $4
- Selection of 12 oz. Beers (Miller High Life, Blue Moon, Leinenkugel’s, Stella Artois, Sierra Nevada) – $5
- 12 oz. Vizzy Hard Seltzer – $6
- 12 oz. Non-Alcoholic Beer (Athletic) – $5
The Orioles are coming off a season in which they finished second in the division but still advanced to the playoffs. They were eliminated in the wild card round by the Kansas City Royals.
It's a difficult offseason for the O's, who saw Anthony Santander and Corbin Burnes leave in free agency. Thus far, they have brought in Tyler O'Neill, Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano.
Spring training begins in about three weeks.
