Roki Sasaki of Los Angeles Dodgers is Now the No. 1 Prospect in All of Baseball
The popular publication, Baseball America, released it's Top 100 Prospects for the 2025 season on Wednesday morning and new Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki checks in at No. 1.
Sasaki is technically included as a prospect because he's never played in affiliated baseball before. Furthermore, since he came over from Japan before the age of 2025, he was subject to signing a minor league deal only.
One of the top arms in the world, the 23-year-old Sasaki throws upwards of 100 MPH and features one of the best splitters in the game. He helped Team Japan win the World Baseball Classic in 2023.
Listed at 6'2'', here's what BA had to say about Sasaki:
The star of the offseason, Sasaki inked with the Dodgers and immediately added yet another star into the Chavez Ravine supernova. The 23-year-old isn’t a finished product, but he has the upside of a true ace with the right coats of polish.
Sasaki will pair with Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell to make the most intriguing rotation in all of baseball. After winning the World Series with a tattered rotation in 2024, the Dodgers appear to be even better in 2025, especially with Ohtani returning to the mound following elbow surgery.
In addition to signing Sasaki and Snell, the Dodgers have also done work in the bullpen, adding Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates. Furthermore, they re-signed Teoscar Hernandez, giving them one of the better lineups in baseball as well.
The Dodgers will report to spring training in Glendale, Ariz. in about three weeks.
Related MLB Stories
JAYS STILL SPENDING? Even after signing Anthony Santander to a five-year deal, the Blue Jays still have money to spend. READ MORE:
CC MAKES HISTORY: Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, CC Sabathia's name is all over the baseball record books. READ MORE:
DODGERS ROTATION COULD MAKE HISTORY: With Roki Sasaki, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers could make baseball history with their Japanese connection. READ MORE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.