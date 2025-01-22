Former Chicago White Sox All-Star Tim Anderson Finds New Home with American League Club
Former Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has a new home with the Los Angeles Angels, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Nightengale put the post out on "X:"
Former All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson signs a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels as he tries to revive his career with manager and infield guru Ron Washington.
Still just 31 years old, Anderson was once of the best young players in baseball. He spent eight years with the Chicago White Sox, winning the American League batting title in 2019 when he hit .335. He was also a two-time All-Star with Chicago, earning selections in 2021 and 2022.
He helped lead the White Sox to the playoffs in 2020 and 2021.
Sadly for him, his career began to crater in 2023. He battled injury that season, playing in just 123 games and playing to a .245 batting average. That was the first time he had hit under .300 since 2018. His power also fell off a cliff as he hit just one homer in that season.
He signed a deal with the Miami Marlins for 2024, but lasted just 65 games after hitting .214 with no homers and nine RBI.
This is a low-risk move for the Angels, who will hope to unlock some of Anderson's prior production. Niko Kavadas, Scott Kingery, Zach Neto, Kevin Newman, Ryan Noda, Kyren Paris, Anthony Rendon, Luis Rengifo and Nolan Schanuel are other infielders on the 40-man roster.
The Angels will report to spring training in Tempe, Ariz. in about three weeks.
