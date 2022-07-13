Skip to main content
Baltimore Orioles Defeat Chicago Cubs, 4-2, Reach .500 Mark

The Baltimore Orioles won their ninth straight game on Tuesday, defeating the Chicago Cubs, 4-2, at Wrigley Field to reach the .500 mark, the furthest point the season they've done so since September 2017.

The Baltimore Orioles are now a .500 baseball club after defeating the Chicago Cubs, 4-2, on Tuesday night at the Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field.

It's been roughly six years since the Orioles have been at or over the .500 mark this late into the season, this being their 88th game as the O's sit at 44-44 on the year.

This current nine-game winning streak is also the longest winning streak in franchise history since the 1999 season, nearly 25 years ago.

Orioles fans have been waiting a long while for a team this good to come through Camden Yards and right now, the young core of the O's is shining bright.

Since former No. 1 prospect in baseball Adley Rutschman's call-up on May 21, Baltimore has gone 28-20, propelling itself to within two games of a Wild Card spot in the American League.

While they're fifth in the AL East right now, the other four teams above them are currently in playoff contention and all have records above .500, making the AL East the lone division in baseball currently with all five teams holding a record of .500 or better.

Jorge Mateo and Ramon Urías delivered the big blows on offense for Baltimore, each hitting a home run on the night. Urías's two-run blast gave the O's the lead for good in the top of the fourth inning.

Orioles starter Jordan Lyles had a fantastic day on the mound, throwing seven innings of two-run ball, striking out five. 

Baltimore has one more game against the Cubs before heading to Tropicana Field for a three-game weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

