Baltimore Orioles Front Office Says Team is Headed Toward Selling at Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles kicked off what could be an active trade deadline for them on Thursday, sending reliever Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays for a competitive balance draft pick in this weekend's draft.
According to general manager Mike Elias, it's likely a sign of more moves to come.
Per Danielle Allentuck of the Baltimore Banner:
Mike Elias when asked if trading Baker was an indication of what might be coming at the deadline : “it’s a step in that direction”
Added that he was not shopping Baker and that this deal was earlier than his comfort level but the timing of the draft made it necessary
At 40-50, the Orioles are in last place in the American League East, and they are arguably the most disappointing team in the majors. They won more than 90 games in each of the last two seasons and feature some of the best talent in the sport with Jackson Holliday, Jordan Westburg, Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman, but it just hasn't come together this year.
Top pitchers like Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez have yet to pitch this season because of injury.
There's no telling what exactly the Orioles will do at the deadline, but expiring contracts like Cedric Mullins, Ryan O'Hearn and Charlie Morton could all be moved.
If Baltimore wants to go even bigger, closer Felix Bautista could be on the block.
The O's will take on the New York Mets on Thursday afternoon with first pitch coming at 12:05 p.m. ET.
