Baltimore Orioles Failed Trade Acquisition Working to Re-Gain Velocity in Offseason
According to Steve Melewski of MASN, Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers is working at Driveline Academy this winter in the hopes of re-gaining his fastball velocity.
“I have been doing Driveline this offseason (in Phoenix). The Orioles and Driveline, we’ve been in constant communication, just making sure we are all on the same page. We looked at the numbers and my lower body strength was far below average. So, it correlates with velocity.
“To be honest I was happy to see that. If everything was right in the middle or average, we might have a bigger question. But knowing that was lacking and it contributed to my lower velocity, I was excited to know there is an answer. And I can work to attain the goal of getting stronger.”
Melewski writes that Rogers' fastball averaged 94.5 MPH in 2021 and was down to 91.9 last season.
Still just 27 years old, Rogers should be able to re-gain some ticks on the radar gun through training. Acquired from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline, it was a disastrous year across the board for Rogers. He went 2-11 with a 4.92 ERA. He was given just four starts for the Orioles, going 0-2 with a 7.11. The O's finished second in the American League East and were beaten in the wild card round of the playoffs by the Kansas City Royals.
Lifetime, Rogers is 15-34 with a 4.36 ERA. He was an All-Star in 2021 with Miami, finishing that season with a 2.64 ERA in 25 starts.
Rogers is under team control through the 2026 season so there's motivation for Baltimore to get improvement out of him as well. With Corbin Burnes expected to leave in free agency, they could use Rogers in a big way next year. He'd pair with Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish in the rotation as of now, though the O's have been connected to pitchers this offseason.
