Seranthony Domínguez Faces Former Team Hours After Blue Jays-Orioles Trade
Mere hours after the Baltimore Orioles traded Seranthony Domínguez to the Toronto Blue Jays, the veteran reliever got the chance to take on his former team.
Domínguez was shipped from one AL East club to another right after game one of their doubleheader at Camden Yards on Tuesday, making the short walk through the tunnels over to his new clubhouse between contests. Then, in the seventh inning of game two, the Blue Jays turned to Domínguez in a key moment.
With the score tied 2-2, Domínguez relieved Yariel Rodríguez and immediately struck out Colton Cowser. After hitting Dylan Carlson with a pitch, Domínguez caught him stealing, then wrapped up the 1-2-3 inning by punching out Jackson Holliday.
That was all the action Domínguez saw Tuesday evening, but it was enough for him to break in his brand new No. 48 jersey. The Orioles proceeded to take a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth against Jeff Hoffman, which was all they needed to secure the win.
Domínguez was 2-3 with a 3.24 ERA, 1.344 WHIP, 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.4 WAR through 43 appearances in Baltimore this season, leading the team with 41.2 innings out of the bullpen. The 30-year-old righty is set to hit free agency in November, so Toronto effectively brought him in as a rental as they look to return to the postseason.
