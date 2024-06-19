Baltimore Orioles Get Devastating Injury Update on Key Starting Pitcher
The Baltimore Orioles, trying to chase the organization's first World Series title since 1983, got devastating news on Wednesday as starting pitcher Kyle Bradish will miss the rest of the season.
He underwent Tommy John surgery, according to O's broadcaster Melanie Newman. He opted for the interal bracing procedure which has become popular among players.
Bradish had put on the injured list back on June 15 with what was called a UCL sprain at the time. Bradish started the year on the injured list with a UCL sprain but came back to go 2-0 through eight starts. He struck out 53 batters in 39.1 innings and paired with Corbin Burnes to make a dangerous top of the rotation for Baltimore, which is one of the best teams in baseball.
The internal bracing procedure offers a quicker recovery time than regular Tommy John surgery but given the timing, it's likely that the 27-year-old Bradish misses most or all of next season regardless.
He made his major league debut in 2022 and had a big year in 2023, going 12-7 with a 2.83 ERA as the Orioles won the American League East and advanced to the American League Division Series.
With Burnes set to be a free agent at the end of this season, and Bradish now out for most or all of next year, the O's all of a sudden have major questions in their future rotation. With Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez at the top this year, they should still be a major factor in the American League.
The Orioles enter play on Wednesday at 47-25.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.