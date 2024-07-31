Baltimore Orioles Outfielder Anthony Santander Performs Against Toronto Blue Jays
The Baltimore Orioles took a massive step in securing their postseason aspirations after beating the Toronto Blue Jays 10-4 on Wednesday to secure a series win.
The Orioles took three of four games in the series and improved their record to 65-44 to keep a narrow 0.5-game lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East.
The series was also a memorable one for Baltimore outfielder Anthony Santander — who moved up a list of notable Orioles with his play.
Santander went 7-for-16 and had at least one hit in all four games. He also had two home runs during the series. One was on the first game of the series on Monday and the second one during Game 3 on Tuesday (Baltimore and Toronto played a doubleheader on Monday).
According to a tweet from TSN Statscentre, that homer on Tuesday gave Santander 19 in his career against the Blue Jays — tied for fifth most by a Baltimore player in their career against Toronto.
The list included a who's-who of Orioles greats. Chris Davis is in first place (39), Adam Jones is in second (36), Cal Ripken Jr. is in third (30) and Eddie Murray is in fourth (26). Santander is tied with Melvin Mora and Jay Gibbons at fifth.
Santander is hitting .248 with 31 home runs and 73 RBIs this season. In 10 games against the Blue Jays through July 31 — he's hit four home runs and nine RBIs.
Baltimore and New York have been playing teeter-totter for the the last month with the lead in the AL East and the top spot in the AL Wild Card standings.
Santander's against Toronto helped Baltimore stay on top going into its off day on Aug, 1 — albeit by the slimmest of margins.
