Most career home runs - @Orioles player when facing the Blue Jays:

39- Chris Davis

36- Adam Jones

30- Cal Ripken Jr.

26- Eddie Murray

19- Anthony Santander (Via a solo blast tonight vs TOR)

19- Melvin Mora

19- Jay Gibbons

18- Ryan Mountcastle

17- Rafael Palmeiro

17- Matt Wieters