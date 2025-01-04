Baltimore Orioles Projected Starting Rotation After Signing Charlie Morton
On Friday, the Baltimore Orioles agreed to a one-year contract with free agent pitcher Charlie Morton. The 41-year-old will receive $15 million in Baltimore, who has made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
Lifetime, Morton is 138-123 in his 17 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Braves, Rays, Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. He's a two-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion (2017, 2021) who has won double-digit games in six different seasons. In addition to winning two titles, he also got to the World Series with the Rays in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Morton struck out 167 batters in 165.1 innings for Atlanta this past year, still flashing his trademark curveball and a solid sinking fastball.
Morton has thrown 163.1 innings or more in each of the last four seasons with Atlanta. He also threw 194.2 innings for the 2019 Rays, meaning that he's hit that 163.1 or more number in each of the last five full seasons. The aforementioned 2020 season was obviously shortened.
With Morton in the fold, here's how the rotation could line up in 2025 for manager Brandon Hyde.
1) Grayson Rodriguez
2) Zach Eflin
3) Charlie Morton
4) Tomoyuki Sugano
5) Dean Kremer
Rodriguez is the headliner of the group as the former top prospect. Just 25 years old, he went 13-4 this past season before shutting it down with injury. He's a former first round pick as well. Eflin was acquired in a trade deadline deal this past year from the Tampa Bay Rays. It should be noted that Kyle Bradish should factor into the mix at some point, though he underwent Tommy John surgery last June.
The Orioles should continue to have intense competition in the East, as the Yankees won the American League pennant and the Red Sox just added Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler.
