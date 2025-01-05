Baltimore Orioles Reportedly Looking For More Pitching, Even After Offseason Signings
The Baltimore Orioles might not be done acquiring starting pitching, even after signing Japanese pitcher Tomokuyi Sugano and veteran Charlie Morton.
That note came from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on Sunday morning:
According to a league source briefed on the club’s plans, the Orioles are still looking for additional upgrades in free agency and via trade. But their options, if they indeed intend to make further moves, are dwindling.
The Orioles have several capable starters now, but they lack the front-line impact of a guy like Corbin Burnes, who they just saw leave in free agency and sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kyle Bradish, who pitched to an ERA under 3.00 in 2023, also underwent Tommy John surgery and won't be back until the mid-point of 2025.
Rosenthal lists potential trade targets like Dylan Cease and Luis Castillo as options, and there's also a guy like Jack Flaherty in free agency, though he seems like a long shot after his poor performance in Baltimore in 2023.
With one of the best young nuclei in all of baseball, the Orioles remain contenders in the American League, but after two consecutive early playoff exits, the pressure is mounting on them.
Baltimore won 101 games and captured the American League East title in 2023 but finished second in 2024, losing to the Kansas City Royals in the wild card round.
In addition to Sugano and Morton, the Orioles have also brought in veterans Tyler O'Neill and Gary Sanchez this winter. O'Neill signed a three-year deal as the team is also primed to lose Anthony Santander.
