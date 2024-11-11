Fastball

Orioles Sign Former Athletics Infielder Vimael Machín to Minor League Contract

Vimael Machín, who followed up three seasons with the Oakland Athletics with a year in Mexico, is set to join the Baltimore Orioles when Spring Training begins in February.

Sep 16, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics third baseman Vimael Machin (31) throws a fielded ball to first base for an out against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Minute Maid Park. / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles have signed infielder Vimael Machín to a minor league contract, ESPN's Jorge Castillo reported Monday afternoon.

Machín, 31, spent this past season with the Charros de Jalisco in the Mexican League. Last year, he suited up for the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A affiliate in Lehigh Valley, but left for Mexico midseason.

The utility man got his start with the Chicago Cubs, who drafted him in the 10th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Virginia Commonwealth University. He remained in Chicago's farm system for the next five seasons, until the Phillies picked him up in the Rule 5 Draft.

Machín was immediately traded to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for cash considerations, though. The A's then gave Machín a shot in the big leagues, and he wound up appearing in 112 MLB contests over the next three seasons.

Between 2020 and 2022, Machín hit .208 with one home run, 14 doubles, 14 RBI, one stolen base, a .551 OPS, a -1.2 WAR and -9 defensive runs saved.

If the Orioles are looking at Machín as a serious candidate to snag a spot on their major league roster, he will surely have to show them that he is more than the player he was in Oakland.

Baltimore has a treasure trove of young infielders in place already, including Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday and Jordan Westburg. Dependable veterans Emmanuel Rivera and Ramón Urías each cleared 300 plate appearances in 2024, while top prospect Coby Mayo is on the verge of breaking out in his own right.

Should any of those players not be available come Opening Day 2025, perhaps Machín could take one of their spots. His minor league deal comes along with an invitation to Spring Training camp, giving him a chance to prove he is worthy of providing organizational depth.

