Baltimore Orioles Sign Ramon Laureano to One-Year Deal
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms with former Oakland Athletics standout Ramon Laureano.
Free-agent outfielder Ramón Laureano in agreement with Orioles on one-year, $4M contract, source tells @TheAthletic
The 30-year-old Laureano is a seven-year veteran of the Athletics, Atlanta Braves, and Cleveland Guardians. A premium defender earlier in his career, he spent parts of six years with the Athletics.
Lifetime, he's a .247 hitter with 82 home runs and 65 stolen bases. He appeared in 98 games last season between Cleveland and Atlanta.
With the Orioles, he'll get an opportunity to provide outfield insurance. The O's feature Cedric Mullins, Colton Cowser and Tyler O'Neill, but Laureano can likely serve as a fourth option who gets spot starts. He runs well, so he could also serve as a late-game replacement on the bases.
The Orioles are coming off a season in which they finished in second place in the American League East. They advanced to the American League wild card round where they were swept in two games by the Kansas City Royals.
Baltimore has generally had an active offseason. In addition to signing Laureano and O'Neill, they've brought in pitchers Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano. They've also lost former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes in free agency, as well as slugger Anthony Santander.
Despite those loses, the O's figure to be very competitive again in the division. They will battle with the Yankees and Red Sox for the division crown, in all likelihood.
