Baltimore Orioles Star Says Team Hasn't Discussed Contract Extension with Him
The Baltimore Orioles are currently 68-48 on the season and tied for first place in the American League East. The top focus is clearly on trying to get back to the playoffs, win the division, and ultimately capture the World Series, but it's never too early to start to think about the offseason.
One of the big offseason discussion points for the O's will be the future of Anthony Santander, who is headed into free agency. The slugger will be one of the top players on the market and should command a hefty price tag. He's hitting .247 this season with 34 homers, 78 RBI and is carrying a .848 OPS. He's just 29 years old.
The O's would likely want to keep Santander in the fold as this team grows together, but he says that the two sides haven't discussed a possible contract extension yet.
Per Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner on Thursday:
Anthony Santander said he and the Orioles haven’t had contract discussions during the season. His focus is on winning each game and he isn’t looking ahead.
But Santander adds that he would love to stay and win a World Series for Baltimore.
Anthony Santander: “This is a team that gave me the opportunity to play in the big leagues. I like where we are right now. This team’s about to win a World Series soon. Hopefully this year. Of course I would like to stay here for the rest of my career, but it’s out of my hands.”
This will be a major decision for the O's, who could elect to bring Santander back and keep the core together. Or, they could let him walk and save the money for future discussions with Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday.
They could also simply offer him a qualifying offer, which he would be likely to decline.
The Orioles will take on the Rays on Friday at 6:50 p.m. ET.
