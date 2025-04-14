Baltimore Orioles Starting Pitcher is Reportedly Gaining Interest From Teams in Japan, Korea
According to a recent report, Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer is gaining interest from overseas teams.
The following comes from Bob Nightengale's Sunday Notebook:
Scouts from Japan and Korea have been closely watching Orioles starter Dean Kremer, who could get more money overseas this winter than in MLB free agency next winter.
Kremer, 29, has spent parts of six seasons in the big leagues, all with the Orioles. He's gone 31-32 with a 4.39 ERA, making 97 starts out of 98 appearances. He won a career-high 13 games in 2023 as the Orioles won 101 games and captured the American League East crown.
There's no way of knowing if Kremer has any interest in pitching overseas, but his focus right now is likely on trying to hold the O's rotation down in the wake of injuries to Grayson Rodriguez, Zach Eflin and Kyle Bradish.
Kremer does have experience on the international stage: He represented Team Israel at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
As for the Orioles, they are out to a disappointing 6-9 start this season. They'll have a much-needed off day on Monday before beginning a new series with the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.
First pitch in the series opener is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as left-hander Logan Allen pitches for Cleveland. He'll be opposed by veteran right-hander Charlie Morton for Baltimore. He's 0-3 this season with an 8.78 ERA.
The Orioles are currently in last place in the American League East while Cleveland is in second in the AL Central.
