Baltimore Orioles Targeted Randal Grichuk Before Signing Tyler O’Neill, Per Report
The Baltimore Orioles rounded out their outfield by signing Tyler O'Neill on Saturday, but he wasn't the only slugger the team had been pursuing.
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Orioles were considering adding a different right-handed veteran outfielder – Randal Grichuk. The 33-year-old journeyman, coming off a solid showing with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024, is also a free agent.
But with O'Neill now joining Cedric Mullins, Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad in the Orioles' outfield, there does not appear to be any room left for Grichuk in Baltimore.
Grichuk spent half his time at designated hitter this past season, but Baltimore doesn't have an opening there, either. First basemen Ryan Mountcastle and Ryan O'Hearn, plus catchers Adley Rutschman and the newly-signed Gary Sánchez, will each get time at DH when they aren't in the field.
There are sure to be other suitors for Grichuk, though, considering his track record over the past decade.
Grichuk made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals back in 2014 before breaking out with 17 home runs and a 3.1 WAR in 2015. He remained a consistent contributor for the Cardinals until he got dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays for Conner Greene and Dominic Leone ahead of the 2018 campaign.
The Blue Jays got 25 home runs and a 2.5 WAR out of Grichuk during his first season in Toronto, which spurred them to give him a five-year, $52 million contract extension. Grichuk immediately made good on that payday, blasting a career-high 31 homers in 2019.
Coming out of the 2022 MLB lockout, though, Grichuk got dealt to the Colorado Rockies for Adrian Pinto and Raimel Tapia. Grichuk lasted a season-and-a-half in Colorado before he got traded to the Los Angeles Angels midway through 2023.
Grichuk entered free agency for the first time last winter, ultimately inking a one-year, $2 million deal with the Diamondbacks. He had a $6 million mutual option for 2025, but declined his end so he can hit the open market again.
By that measure, Grichuk is probably looking to earn more than $6 million next season, or land a multi-year deal.
For his career, Grichuk is a .252 hitter with a .768 OPS, averaging 26 home runs, 78 RBI and a 1.9 WAR per 162 games. He cleared the 200-homer milestone in 2024, batting .291 with 12 home runs, 46 RBI, an .875 OPS and 2.2 WAR across 106 games of action.
Grichuk is one of just 10 players to hit double-digit home runs in each of the last 10 seasons. The others are Mookie Betts, Nick Castellanos, Freddie Freeman, Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Andrew McCutchen, J.T. Realmuto, George Springer and Eugenio Suárez.
