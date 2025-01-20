Fastball

Baltimore Orioles to Get One Benefit From Losing Anthony Santander to Rival Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles have had a tough offseason, but they did get one hidden piece of good news on Monday.

Brady Farkas

Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) hits a solo home run during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in 2024.
Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) hits a solo home run during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in 2024. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles have generally had a tough offseason. Following their wild card series exit in 2024, they lost ace pitcher Corbin Burnes in free agency as he signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Then, on Monday, they lost slugger Anthony Santander to the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays.

However, it hasn't been all bad, as the O's have brought in Tyler O'Neill, Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano. They also get back closer Felix Bautista, who missed all of 2024 with elbow surgery.

And despite Santander's departure, the O's did get a sliver of additional good news on Monday.

Per Joe Doyle of the Over Slot podcast:

With Anthony Santander reportedly signing with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Baltimore Orioles will net the No. 31 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft as compensation.

He was the last remaining free agent with a potential first-round compensatory pick attached to his name.

This could be a big deal, as the O's have a done a great job in the prospect development department over the last few years. Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser, Colby Mayo and Gunnar Henderson have all been highly-valued prospects, with Cowser and Henderson already making big major league impacts.

The O's finished second in the American League East last season before losing to the Kansas City Royals in the wild card round.

The American League East figures to be a gauntlet again, with the Yankees adding Paul Goldschmidt, Max Fried and Cody Bellinger this offseason and the Red Sox bringing in both Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler.

The Jays have added Santander and closer Jeff Hoffman to a roster that finished last in 2024.

