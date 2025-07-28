Baseball World Reacts to Shocking Emmanuel Clase News
On Monday, Cleveland Guardians All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of MLB's sports-betting investigation. That note from ESPN's Jeff Passan. Clase is the second Guardians pitcher to be involved in the investigation, joining Luis L. Ortiz.
The news has drastic consequences for the Guardians, who now can't trade Clase at the looming trade deadline, and it also has drastic consequences for Major League Baseball, which has to deal with the fallout of fans wondering about the integrity of the game.
After the news came out, fans took to social media:
From @KickDirtBB: Make sports betting illegal again dude
From @YanksFn99: The legality of sports betting is literally what is helping catch these guys. It’s always gone on but was mostly undetectable previously
From Foolish Baseball:
Emmanuel Clase has come in to the game at the beginning of the 9th inning 40 times this season. Here is his Statcast Waste% (pitches that aren't close to zone).
First pitch of 9th inning: = 17.5%
Every other pitch = 5.2%
Just speculating, but this how Luis Ortiz got flagged.
Clase is 5-3 with a 3.23 ERA this season. He's had 24 saves in 48 games, striking out 47 over 47.1 innings. A six-year veteran of the Guardians and Texas Rangers, he's gone 21-26 with a 1.88 ERA in his career. He's a three-time All-Star and has led the American League in saves for three straight years. He helped the Guardians get to the American League Championship Series in 2024.
