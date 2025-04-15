Beloved Los Angeles Dodgers Icon Manny Mota Suffers Stroke, Remains Responsive
Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Manny Mota suffered a stroke Monday night, the club announced Tuesday morning.
Mota, 87, is in recovery. He is responsive to commands and is resting comfortably, per the team.
Mota bounced around between the San Francisco Giants, Houston Colt .45s, Pittsburgh Pirates and Montreal Expos over the first few years of his playing career. He was sent to the Dodgers midway through the 1969 campaign, though, and he remained in the organization from that point forward.
The Dominican outfielder earned some scattered NL MVP votes in 1972, then made his lone All-Star appearance in 1973. He helped Los Angeles win pennants in 1974, 1977 and 1978 before becoming a player-coach in 1980, reaching another World Series and finally earning a championship ring in 1981.
By the time he retired in 1982, Mota was MLB's all-time leader in pinch hits. He was a .304 hitter with 1,149 hits, 31 home runs, 125 doubles, 52 triples, 438 RBIs, 496 runs, 50 stolen bases, 289 walks, 320 strikeouts, a .744 OPS and a 17.4 WAR.
Mota served as a coach with the Dodgers from 1980 through 2013, making and winning an additional World Series in 1988.
While his No. 11 has not been retired by the Dodgers, Mota was the only player or coach who wore it between 1969 and 2013. It now belongs to Japanese rookie Roki Sasaki.
Mota has been a Spanish-language broadcaster for the Dodgers for over a decade.
