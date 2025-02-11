Big-Money Pitcher Reportedly Fighting For Last Spot in Philadelphia Phillies Bullpen
Philadelphia Phillies big-money pitcher Taijuan Walker is in a very precarious position as the team enters camp this week.
According to MLB.com, Walker is fighting for the last spot in the team's bullpen. Jettisoned from the starting rotation already, Walker might have a hard time even making the roster.
Only one job is available. It’s Walker’s job for now, because he is owed $36 million over the next two years. But he will have to pitch well this spring. Other 40-man roster candidates include Max Lazar and Tyler Phillips. Non-roster relievers to watch include Nick Vespi and Joel Kuhnel.
The 32-year-old really struggled in 2024, going 3-7 with a 7.10 ERA as the Phillies won the National League East. He made 15 starts.
A 12-year veteran, Walker has played for the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks and Phillies. He's 72-63 lifetime.
If Walker is unable to win the final job in the 'pen, the Phillies will have a few options with him. They could designate him for assignment and release him, while eating most of the remaining money on the contract. Or, they could simply trade him, also likely eating a significant portion of the money. If a team suffers an injury in camp, they could find Walker an intriguing trade option.
The Phillies figure to go with Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Christopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo in the starting rotation. If any of them suffer injuries, perhaps Walker could slide back into the rotation also.
