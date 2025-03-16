Blake Snell Takes Loss in Exhibition Against Japanese Team, But Strikes Out Seven For Dodgers
Playing in their final tune-up before the regular season starts on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Hanshin Tigers of the NPB on Sunday 3-0.
Two-time Cy Young winner, and new Dodger, Blake Snell took the loss on the mound.
Per @DodgerInsider on social media:
Blake Snell goes 4 1/3 innings, allows 3 hits, 2 walks, 3 runs (all earned) and strikes out 7 against the Hanshin Tigers. He throws 80 pitches/50 strikes.
He was victimized by a three-run home run, but was otherwise solid with those seven strikeouts.
Given his workload in this exhibition, Snell will likely not see the mound during Tuesday or Wednesday's contests against the Chicago Cubs. He is slated to start on the domestic Opening Day, which is March 27 against the Detroit Tigers.
Snell, 32, is a nine-year veteran of the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres Padres and San Francisco Giants. He made the All-Star Game in 2018 and is a two-time Cy Young winner (2018, 2023). Lifetime, he's 76-58 with a 3.19 ERA.
Armed with a mid-90s fastball and a devastating curveball, he's just another weapon for the Dodgers on the mound. His only flaw is that he's known to run a high pitch count. He led the entire league in walks during the 2023 season, despite the fact that he won the Cy Young.
He signed a five-year deal this offseason with Los Angeles, joining Sasaki and Michael Conforto as big names in LA this offseason. Tommy Edman also re-upped on a contract extension.
