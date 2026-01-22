MLB World Reacts to Blockbuster Freddy Peralta Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers recently made the tough decision to trade their ace, Freddy Peralta, to the New York Mets in exchange for two talented prospects.
The Brewers needed to cut ties with Peralta before he hit free agency at the end of the season. Milwaukee is unlikely to be able to afford a new contract with Peralta, so a deal like this always made sense.
But it's still lit the MLB world ablaze. Fans of different teams have chimed in to speak to the Brewers' lack of spending that's led to the league being diverse in terms of payroll.
MLB world in flames after Brewers trade Freddy Peralta to Mets
Dodgers fans were quick to react to the trade, noting that the Brewers' lack of spending is comparatively worse than the Dodgers' overspending.
But not everybody was piling on the Brewers. Some were able to see it through the lens that the Brewers do.
Some baseball fans chimed in with support for the Brewers, calling them one of the best run organizations in the sport. They were able to land two incredible prospects in exchange for a year of Peralta. That should be considered a win in everybody's book.
The Mets received a lot of praise for the trade, too. This deal seemingly caps off their offseason with a bang. They might have had a lot of roster holes earlier in the offseason, but over the course of a few days, they've patched each of them up.
Unfortunately for the Brewers, they were left to say goodbye to a pitcher who's been a staple in Milwaukee for years. He's been a fan favorite for the Brewers for a bulk of his career, but it seems as though he's thrown his final pitch in a Milwaukee uniform.
The baseball world is quite unpredictable, especially in today's day and age.
Both the Mets and the Brewers should be happy with the outcome of this trade. They both lost quite a bit, but as a result, they both landed a huge return. This deal could be one of the deciding factors in the National League pennant race this summer.
