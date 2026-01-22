MLB World Reacts to Blockbuster Freddy Peralta Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers recently made the tough decision to trade their ace, Freddy Peralta, to the New York Mets in exchange for two talented prospects.

The Brewers needed to cut ties with Peralta before he hit free agency at the end of the season. Milwaukee is unlikely to be able to afford a new contract with Peralta, so a deal like this always made sense.

But it's still lit the MLB world ablaze. Fans of different teams have chimed in to speak to the Brewers' lack of spending that's led to the league being diverse in terms of payroll.

MLB world in flames after Brewers trade Freddy Peralta to Mets

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) looks away after Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) hit a solo home run during the sixth inning of their National League Championship Series game against the October 14, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dodgers fans were quick to react to the trade, noting that the Brewers' lack of spending is comparatively worse than the Dodgers' overspending.

Freddy Peralta finished 5th in Cy Young voting last year while the Brewers made the NLCS



Trading him away because Brewers ownership doesn't wanna pay him is worse than the Dodgers spending money, by the way https://t.co/KQcrod5EbW — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) January 22, 2026

In all seriousness the Milwaukee Brewers are an absolute pathetic joke of an organization. Just won the division and traded their ace for controllable cheap talent to save money. Embarrassing — Johntander (@JohnnyGiunta_) January 22, 2026

The Brewers having the best record in baseball, then blowing their team up, is so much more offensive than the Dodgers being willing to spend F U money on a roster. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 22, 2026

Maybe I’ve gotten too sentimental over the years, but I guess I don’t really understand why the Brewers couldn’t have just extended a frontline, beloved fan favorite pitcher like Freddy Peralta. — Reds in Four (@RedsInFour) January 22, 2026

But not everybody was piling on the Brewers. Some were able to see it through the lens that the Brewers do.

Some baseball fans chimed in with support for the Brewers, calling them one of the best run organizations in the sport. They were able to land two incredible prospects in exchange for a year of Peralta. That should be considered a win in everybody's book.

This is why the Brewers are the best run organization in the sport.



Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat for one year of Freddy Peralta https://t.co/zl6OZEIpaP — SBR (@SBR_bets) January 22, 2026

Understanding this point of view, 100%, but who says Peralta doesn’t walk in free agency for a better offer from the Mets/Dodgers/Phillies/etc…?



They will get outbid. Brewers offer 6/$200M, Mets will offer 4/$250M because they can.



Maybe they’ve had dialogue with Freddy on an… https://t.co/4lrYcGXeRi — Bryce Spalding (@bryce_spalding) January 22, 2026

I am gonna hate this so much, because you know the Brewers are about to turn 1 year of Freddy Peralta into 12 years of two Freddy Peraltas. https://t.co/SYORhcEmhT — Brett Taylor (@Brett_A_Taylor) January 22, 2026

The Mets received a lot of praise for the trade, too. This deal seemingly caps off their offseason with a bang. They might have had a lot of roster holes earlier in the offseason, but over the course of a few days, they've patched each of them up.

Bo Bichette, Luis Robert Jr., Jorge Polanco, Marcus Semien, Freddy Peralta, Tobias Meyers, Luke Weaver, Devin Williams, Luis Garcia



This is an A offseason.



David Stearns just completely transformed the Mets into a better baseball team. pic.twitter.com/EZBDNCIkiy — Meels (@NYMGuru) January 22, 2026

Freddy Peralta and Nolan McLean is such a ridiculously fun 1-2 punch — jack (@Jolly_Olive) January 22, 2026

Unfortunately for the Brewers, they were left to say goodbye to a pitcher who's been a staple in Milwaukee for years. He's been a fan favorite for the Brewers for a bulk of his career, but it seems as though he's thrown his final pitch in a Milwaukee uniform.

Freddy has been my dude since that Mother’s Day debut in Colorado. This one fucking stings. I love you forever Fredward K. Peralta 🫶 pic.twitter.com/NCgkv2ilif — jason kurth (@TheJKayKid) January 22, 2026

Freddy Peralta’s last win in a Brewers uniform was Game 1 of the NLDS against the Cubs.



He shoved.



9 K’s in 5.2 IP in route to a 1-0 series lead.

pic.twitter.com/4YoPnQkjjE — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) January 22, 2026

Thank you, Freddy Peralta! pic.twitter.com/jN6dPPvTlS — The Brew Crew Scoop (@BrewCrewScoop) January 22, 2026

The baseball world is quite unpredictable, especially in today's day and age.

Both the Mets and the Brewers should be happy with the outcome of this trade. They both lost quite a bit, but as a result, they both landed a huge return. This deal could be one of the deciding factors in the National League pennant race this summer.

