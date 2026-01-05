Mariners Slugger Predicted To Bolt For 2-Year, $43 Million Deal With Angels

The Seattle Mariners came into the trade deadline last offseason in desperate need of a few infielders. As a result, they swung a pair of trades for expiring sluggers Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez.

After the season ended and their contracts expired, Naylor quickly re-signed with the Mariners on a huge deal, but, as of Monday, Suárez remains a free agent.

The Mariners could be a landing spot for Suárez, but there are bound to be other teams in the mix this offseason.

Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly predicted Suárez would leave Seattle for a two-year, $43 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels in free agency.

Eugenio Suárez would fit perfectly with the Angels

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) throws to first for an out against Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (not pictured) in the sixth inning during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"The Mariners haven't necessarily pivoted from Eugenio Suárez, but when considering his future, it's hard to escape his splits before and after being reacquired by Seattle this past summer," Kelly wrote. "There clearly is mutual respect between Suárez and the Mariners, but across two stints with the team, he has a .741 OPS, well below his .792 career average. Sitting on 325 career home runs, Suárez could opt for greener hitting pastures.

"Suárez spent the first seven years of his career with the Reds, and he would be a great fit for Cincinnati's lineup if he is willing to move off of third base. But the two-time All-Star would have the chance to continue playing third base with the Angels, all while replacing the right-handed production Los Angeles lost when they traded Taylor Ward to the O's."

The Angels are seemingly attempting to prepare for a postseason push this year. The front office is opting to be aggressive again this winter, which could result in a few more moves before opening day.

Adding Suárez would make a lot of sense after the team managed to buy out Anthony Rendon this offseason. Suárez is one of the best sluggers in the sport and likely wouldn't net a huge deal. As a result, the Angels could give him just over $20 million a year for two or three seasons to secure a slugger at the hot corner.

