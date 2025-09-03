Blue Jays Betrayal? Bo Bichette Linked To Deal With Hated Rival
The Toronto Blue Jays made quite a mistake by not signing star shortstop Bo Bichette to a contract extension following his down year in 2024.
Since then, Bichette has rebounded in a huge way, putting himself in position to land a mega-deal in free agency this winter. And the star shortstop is expected to be pursued by many different clubs.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently listed the rival New York Yankees as a potential landing spot for Bichette, suggesting the Yankees could look to replace Anthony Volpe with the Blue Jays' star.
Yankees called landing spot for Blue Jays star Bo Bichette
"The Anthony Volpe experiment has sufficiently fizzled out. The defense won't stay this bad forever, and Volpe is still extremely young, but the New York Yankees aren't in the business of waiting around. This is one of MLB's premier franchises, with an (almost) blank check from ownership when the right free agents come around," Kline wrote. "Bichette can stabilize the left side of the infield next to Ryan McMahon. Moreover, he's a far more consistent hitter than Volpe.
"He can take advantage of the short porch at Yankee Stadium without falling victim to the extended cold spells that still plague Volpe. Bichette doesn't strike out a lot. He gets on base in workmanlike fashion and puts a ton of runs on the board as a result. This is what the Yankees need. Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm and others will supply the raw power, but consistency has been New York's bugaboo for years. This offense stalls way too often."
Bichette would fit perfectly in the Bronx. He would be able to fill the crater at shortstop that's been left by Anthony Volpe. The star would fit at the top of the order in the leadoff spot for as long as the Yankees would sign him.
The Yankees have the money to steal Bichette from Toronto. While the Blue Jays are typically big spenders, they gave Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a $500 million deal less than a year ago, so it's safe to assume they might be a bit hesitant to hand out hundreds of millions of dollars again.
Either way, the Bichette sweepstakes are just beginning to heat up.
