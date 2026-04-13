Blue Jays Just Got More Dangerous in AL East With 22-HR Bat

The American League East is consistently among the most competitive divisions in baseball and it got a little more firepower on Monday.

It was an arms race throughout the offseason between the AL East clubs as everyone tried to catch up to the Toronto Blue Jays, who made it to Game 7 of the World Series this past fall. The Blue Jays brought in guys like Dylan Cease, Kazuma Okamoto, and Cody Ponce, among others. The Boston Red Sox brought in guys like Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray, Caleb Durbin and Ranger Suárez. The Baltimore Orioles went out and got Pete Alonso, Taylor Ward and Ryan Helsley, among others. The New York Yankees didn't do anything too crazy, but they did retain Cody Bellinger, who was a free agent.

All in all, it should be a fun season in the division. The Blue Jays were the best overall team in the American League last season, but have been bitten by the injury bug left and right so far this season. Because of that, they made an early move on Monday to try to stay above water and acquired infielder Lenyn Sosa from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league outfielder Jordan Rich and a player to be named later or cash, per the team.

"Official: We’ve acquired INF Lenyn Sosa from the White Sox in exchange for Minor League OF Jordan Rich and a player to be named later or cash considerations," the Blue Jays announced. "To make room, RHP Shane Bieber has been transferred to the 60-day IL."

OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired INF Lenyn Sosa from the White Sox in exchange for Minor League OF Jordan Rich and a player to be named later or cash considerations.



To make room, RHP Shane Bieber has been transferred to the 60-day IL. pic.twitter.com/hfhFpJ2Ccd — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 13, 2026

This is the type of move that makes the AL East a little more interesting. With all of the injuries popping up for Toronto, it looked pretty bad for a few days. Now, the club is adding a guy who hit 22 homers, drove in 75 runs and racked up 20 doubles in 2025 with Chicago. Addison Barger is one of the guys who recently were placed on the Injured List. Now, the club has some more depth with 20-plus homer power.

You need firepower if you want to compete in the AL East. While it's still just April 13, it's never too early to make a move because if you dig yourself too big a hole, you're not going to come out of it. The division is too good. Toronto added more pop on Monday, and the move should help make the division even more competitive in the short term.