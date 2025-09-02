Blue Jays Predicted To Re-Sign $182 Million Two-Time All-Star After Season
The Toronto Blue Jays will soon be at the center of one of the more intriguing free agency decisions of the last few years.
Two-time All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette is scheduled to hit the open market after 6 1/2 very strong years in Toronto. He'll be 28 next season, and he'll hope to challenge the $200 million mark for his next contract.
There are reasons to argue in favor of and against the Blue Jays handing Bichette a contract of that magnitude. Will they ultimately take the plunge?
Bleacher Report predicts Blue Jays will retain Bichette
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly ultimately predicted that Bichette would stay in Toronto after his first (and possibly only) trip to the open market.
"The Blue Jays retained Bichette last offseason when many thought they should blow up their core. He's rewarded them by rebounding from a disappointing 2024 season and leading the league in hits for a team that looks like a World Series contender," wrote Kelly.
"The Blue Jays have had issues getting free agents to take their money in recent offseasons, but have certainly shown a willingness to spend. The feeling here is they'll do what it takes to re-sign Bichette."
Bichette's .598 OPS last season was shocking, but he now seems to have fully rebounded, putting up a mark of 1.000 in August and slugging 17 home runs over the last 3 1/2 months. The bigger questions surround his defense and, most crucially, his ability to remain at shortstop.
Spotrac currently projects Bichette for an eight-year, $182 million deal. That would make sense if he's going to keep a stranglehold on his position for most or all of that tenure, but most metrics suggest he's already one of the worst defenders at the position in the sport.
When the market opens this winter, we'll see how robust the market for Bichette is among teams across the U.S.-Canadian border. That, as much as the Blue Jays' willingness to open up their wallets, could influence whether he stays or goes.
