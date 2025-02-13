Bo Bichette is a "Full-Go" at Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training After Injury-Plagued Season
If the Toronto Blue Jays are going to contend in 2025, they'll need a big bounceback year from All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette.
The 26-year-old had a disastrous 2024, hitting just .225 with four homers and 31 RBI. He played only 82 games because of injury, including a finger injury sustained at the end of the year. However, as the team enters camp, manager John Schneider says his finger is healthy and he's a "full-go."
Per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet on social media:
Bo Bichette (finger) is also full go. Pin removed long ago and feels normal, he said.
“Bo looks like Bo, which is really, really refreshing,” said Schneider. “We kind of operated without one of best bats last year in Bo. So having him back is going to be big.”
A former second-round pick, Bichette is a career .290 hitter with 93 homers and 343 RBI. He's stolen 56 bases and pairs with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to make up one of the most dynamic lineup duos in the sport. The Jays have also added former Orioles slugger Anthony Santander in free agency, so that duo will become a solid trio.
The Jays are coming off a season in which they went 74-88 and finished last in the American League East. In addition to adding Santander, they've brought in veteran pitcher Max Scherzer, relievers Yimi Garcia and Jeff Hoffman, as well as Gold Glove winner Andres Gimenez.
The Blue Jays open up the regular season on March 27 against the Baltimore Orioles.
