Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers Swap Minor League Pitchers in Late Night Trade
The Boston Red Sox have acquired right-handed pitcher Trey Wingenter in a trade with the Detroit Tigers, the teams announced late Saturday night.
Detroit received right-handed pitcher CJ Weins on their end of the deal. Wingenter and Weins and both in the minor leagues.
Wingenter has spent all of 2024 with Triple-A Toledo. The 30-year-old righty has gone 4-4 with a 3.31 ERA, 1.469 WHIP, 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings and two saves in 26 relief appearances.
The San Diego Padres selected Wingenter in the 17th round of the 2015 MLB Draft, and he remained in the organization for the next six years. Through 2018, Wingenter was 9-7 with a 2.98 ERA, 1.172 WHIP, 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings and 33 saves in his minor league career.
Wingenter earned his first MLB promotion that year, and he finished 2018 with a 3.79 ERA, 1.263 WHIP, 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.1 WAR across 22 big league outings. His production fell off in 2019, however, with his ERA climbing well over 5.00, and he missed almost all of 2020, 2021 and 2022 due to Tommy John surgery.
From there, Wingenter joined the Tigers, splitting 2023 between Triple-A and the majors. He went 1-0 with a 5.82 ERA, 1.353 WHIP, 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.1 WAR in 17 MLB appearances, and his Triple-A numbers were strikingly similar.
It remains to be seen if the Red Sox will give Wingenter a chance in the big league bullpen in the near future, but his arrival does give them slightly more organizational depth to tap into.
Boston gave up Weins, a 23-year-old they selected in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. In 19 relief appearances with Single-A Salem this season, Weins is 0-2 with a 4.81 ERA, 1.438 WHIP, 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings and three saves.
The Red Sox are set to closeout their series with the New York Yankees on Sunday. The rubber match is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
The Tigers, meanwhile, have a chance to sweep the Cincinnati Reds at 1:40 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.