Baseball Teams React to Tragic Death of NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau and Brother Matthew
On Thursday, NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were tragically killed while riding bicycles in New Jersey. They had been preparing for their sister's wedding, which was scheduled to be on Friday in Philadelphia.
It's a tragic loss for the family, and (secondarily) for the world of sports. Johnny Gaudreau was a Hobey Baker winner at Boston College and a current star on the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matthew played at Boston College and in the minor leagues.
On Friday, various Major League Baseball teams with connections to the team or the family put out statements and messages on social media.
The Cincinnati Reds honored the brothers before their game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Since Columbus and Cincinnati are both in Ohio, several Reds fans are likely Blue Jackets fans as well.
We are heartbroken for our friends at the Blue Jackets with the tragic passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. We send our deepest condolences to the Gaudreau family, their friends, the NHL and the entire Columbus Blue Jackets organization.
The Boston Red Sox also "quote posted" a message from Boston College men's hockey.
We extend our deepest sympathies to the Gaudreau family and the hockey community.
While they have not posted anything as of this moment, it would also be appropriate for the Cleveland Guardians to post something on Friday. The Guardians will be at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.
The Blue Jackets open the regular season on Oct. 10 against the Minnesota Wild. The first home game for the organization is Oct. 15.
