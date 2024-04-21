Kenley Jansen Moves Past Another Name on All-Time Saves List on Saturday
The Boston Red Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday afternoon, 4-2. The win moves the Red Sox to 12-10 on the season and gives them a series win over Pittsburgh, who is now 11-10 on the year.
Starter Kutter Crawford was dominant, tossing 6.0 innings in the victory. We covered the history that he is making here, but there was also history on the back-end of the game as well.
By converting the save in the ninth inning, Red Sox' closer Kenley Jansen moved into fifth place on the all-time saves list. He now has 425 career saves, surpassing Mets' legend John Franco.
Per StatsCentre on social media:
1) Mariano Rivera, 652 saves
2) Trevor Hoffman, 601
3) Lee Smith, 478
4) Francisco Rodriguez, 437
5) Kenley Jansen, 425
6) John Franco, 424
If Jansen stays healthy this year, it's likely that he'll pass Rodriguez for fourth all-time by the end of the season. At 36 years old, it's conceivable that he passes Smith before all is said and done as well.
This year, Jansen has a 2.35 ERA and five saves in eight appearances.
He's in his 15th career season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Red Sox. He'll be a free agent at the end of the season and could be traded this summer if the Red Sox were to fall out of the race. They've finished in last in three of the previous four years.
The Red Sox and Pirates will finish their series on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
ADVERTISEMENT