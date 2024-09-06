Boston Red Sox Designate Fan Favorite and Veteran For Assignment
In a somewhat surprising move, the Boston Red Sox have designated 44-year-old pitcher Rich Hill for assignment.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today had the news initially on social media:
Rich Hill, 44, who came back to pitch four games for the Boston Red Sox this season, is designated for assignment.
It's a tough break for Hill and one that could signal the end of his career at this point. He went 0-1 for the Sox with a 4.91 ERA in 3.2 innings. He struck out five batters. The Red Sox needed pitching in the worst way because of injury and fatigue over the long season, so Hill helped fill the void. He also got a few more appearances for his hometown team in his hometown ballpark. The Milton, Mass. native pitched has pitched in parts of 20 different seasons with a multitude of organizations.
He's appeared in games for the Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.
All told, he's appeared in 386 games and made 248 starts. He's gone 90-74 with a 4.01 ERA and won double-digit games in four different seasons. Hill is an enigma, having done his best work in the back-half of his career. He won 12 games at the age of 36 and had three of his double-digit win seasons come after that age.
The Red Sox enter play on Friday at 5.5 games back in the American League wild card race.
