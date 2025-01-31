Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers Still Seen as "Co-Favorites" For Alex Bregman
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers are seen as "co-favorites" for All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman.
Nightengale adds that there has been no new movement on the Houston Astros front with regards to Bregman. Rumors circulated last weekend that Bregman could return to Houston, especially as the Astros moved money around by dealing Ryan Pressly to the Chicago Cubs.
The 30-year-old Bregman has had one of the more curious free agent cases of the offseason. Early reports indicated that he got a six-year offer worth $156 million from the Astros, but he declined it in search of last $200 million. However, those deals haven't come and Bregman also seems resistant to taking a shorter-term deal, leaving him in a holding pattern.
The Tigers could certainly use his production at third base, and his leadership in the clubhouse, as they build upon a playoff season in 2024. The Red Sox could use an extra bat in the lineup, but they would likely play Bregman at second base in order to keep Rafael Devers at third.
The 30-year-old Bregman has spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Astros. Lifetime, he's a .272 hitter with a .366 on-base percentage. He hit 26 homers and drove in 75 runs this past year while playing in 145 games. Bregman is a two-time World Series champion, having helped Houston win the title in 2017 and 2022.
Spring training camps open up in less than two weeks.
Related MLB Stories
SCHERZER SIGNS: The Blue Jays locked up the future Hall of Famer to a one-year deal on Thursday. Here are the rest of the contract details. CLICK HERE:
LYNN THE CLOSER: According to a report in The Athletic, veteran right-hander Lance Lynn is drawing interest as a high-leverage reliever. CLICK HERE:
ANDERSON TALKS STRUGGLES: Tim Anderson, who recently signed an MiLB deal with the Los Angeles Angels, spoke about his struggles over the last two years. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.