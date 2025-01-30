Former Chicago White Sox Shortstop Tim Anderson Details Struggles, New Opportunity
Earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Angels came to terms with former Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins shortstop Tim Anderson.
It was a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Still just 31 years old, Anderson was once of the best young players in baseball. He spent eight years with the White Sox, winning the American League batting title in 2019 when he hit .335. He was also a two-time All-Star with Chicago, earning selections in 2021 and 2022.
He helped lead the White Sox to the playoffs in 2020 and 2021.
Sadly for him, his career began to crater in 2023. He battled injury that season, playing in just 123 games and playing to a .245 batting average. That was the first time he had hit under .300 since 2018. His power also fell off a cliff as he hit just one homer in that season.
He signed a deal with the Miami Marlins for 2024, but lasted just 65 games after hitting .214 with no homers and nine RBI.
Speaking on the "Foul Territory TV" program on Wednesday, Anderson said that injuries to his hand and knee caused him to lose the feel on the field. He added that personal issues impacted his performance as well, though he didn't want to dive too deep into them.
The Angels report to spring training in Tempe, Ariz. in just over two weeks and Opening Day is slated for March 27.
Whether or not Anderson can make the roster and reclaim his career will be one of the bigger stories of Angels camp.
