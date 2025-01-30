Lance Lynn Drawing Interest as Closer, According to Report in The Athletic
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, veteran right-hander Lance Lynn is drawing interest on the free agent market as a high-leverage reliever.
Lynn, 37, has not pitched out of the bullpen since 2018. But his agent, Kevin Lustig, recently informed him that several clubs asked if he would be interested in pitching the ninth inning.
“He said, ‘I got a couple of weird calls today.’ I was like, ‘What? Did someone ask me for a minor-league deal?’” said Lynn, who remains a free agent. “He started dying laughing. He was like, ‘No, they asked what you thought about being a back-end guy, a closer.’
Lynn said he is intrigued by the idea of being a closer and there are still teams interested in bullpen help. The Toronto Blue Jays have been looking for relief help all offseason, while the Los Angeles Angels could be a fit too, according to Rosenthal. Speculatively speaking, the Washington Nationals need help in the back-end as do the Texas Rangers.
A 13-year veteran, Lynn has played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Rangers, White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
He made the All-Star Game with the Cardinals in 2012 and won the World Series with St. Louis in 2011.
He spent parts of 2.5 seasons with the White Sox, helping them to the playoffs in 2021. Lifetime, he's 143-99. With the White Sox, he was 25-22 with a 4.23 ERA. He actually represented the White Sox at the 2021 All-Star Game as well.
Spring training camps open in just about two weeks, so if Lynn wants to get a job quick, this might be his best path. If he's intent on being a starter, he may need a minor league deal or he might need to wait for a pitcher to get injured in spring training.
