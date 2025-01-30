Toronto Blue Jays Sign Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, Per Jon Heyman
The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a one-year contract with future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Heyman reports that the deal is for $15.5 million.
Scherzer has been connected to the Blue Jays for weeks, and now he'll pair in the rotation with Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, and Chris Bassitt. It's likely that the fifth spot will go to Bowden Francis with Yariel Rodriguez heading to the bullpen, though that hasn't been confirmed yet.
If Rodriguez goes to the bullpen, he'll strengthen that unit, which was one of the worst in baseball last year. The Blue Jays have also brought in relievers Jeff Hoffman and Yimi Garcia this offseason. Offensively, they've added Anthony Santander and Andres Gimenez.
The 40-year-old Scherzer is a 17-year veteran of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. He helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019 and was part of the Rangers team that captured the title in 2023.
Lifetime, he's 216-112 with a 3.16 ERA. He battled injury in 2024, making just nine starts, so the Blue Jays will hope he's healthy in 2025.
Scherzer is an eight-time All-Star and a three-time Cy Young winner. He's struck out 3,407 batters in his career, which is second among current pitchers (Justin Verlander).
Scherzer and the Blue Jays will report to Dunedin, Fla. for their first workouts on Feb. 12.
Opening Day is set for March 27.
Related MLB Stories
SUGANO PREVIEWS HIS STUFF: Tomoyuki Sugano, who signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles this offseason, is throwing bullpens in advance of spring training. CLICK HERE:
IT's A SELL-OUT: We don't like that the A's have left Oakland, but they do appear to be popular in Sacramento, at least for the home opener. CLICK HERE:
GIVEAWAY TIME: The Chicago White Sox are featuring an impressive lineup of giveaways this season, including this special Ken Griffey Jr. bobblehead. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.